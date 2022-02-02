Dr. Linda Woodson, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Woodson, OD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Linda Woodson, OD is an Optometrist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Optometry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.
Dr. Woodson works at
Locations
Linda Woodson Dermatology305 N Pecos Rd Ste F, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 302-4503Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthCare Partners
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Humana Health Benefit Plan of Louisiana
- International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MGM Resorts Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
- Teachers Health Trust
- Tricare
- Triwest
- United Food and Commercial Workers
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Linda Woodson has literally given my husband a new lease on life. After being treated for nearly 6 months by another Dr. to no avail, Dr.Woodson started treating my husband for a autoimmune disorder affecting his skin on legs and hands. After only one week of her expertise in treatments there is a vast improvement in his condition. Thank you thank you.
About Dr. Linda Woodson, OD
- Optometry
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972682664
Education & Certifications
- King Drew Med Center
- Wadsworth Va Hospital
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Dermatology
