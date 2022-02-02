Overview

Dr. Linda Woodson, OD is an Optometrist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Optometry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.



Dr. Woodson works at Linda Woodson Dermatology in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.