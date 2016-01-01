Dr. Linda Woodbury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodbury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Woodbury, MD
Overview
Dr. Linda Woodbury, MD is a Dermatologist in Mountain Home, AR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO.
Locations
Woodbury Dermatology Clinic1200 HIGHWAY 201 N, Mountain Home, AR 72653 Directions (870) 425-0672
Michael Woodbury MD1100 Halle Park Cir Ste 102, Collierville, TN 38017 Directions (901) 861-6076
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Linda Woodbury, MD
- Dermatology
- 61 years of experience
- English
- 1790855518
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woodbury has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woodbury accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woodbury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woodbury has seen patients for Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woodbury on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodbury. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodbury.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woodbury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woodbury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.