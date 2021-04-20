See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Glendale, CA
Dr. Linda Woodall, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Linda Woodall, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.

Dr. Woodall works at MCLA Psychiatric Medical Group in Glendale, CA with other offices in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Golden State Behavioral
    1560 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 130, Glendale, CA 91206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 240-0340
  2. 2
    Linda O Woodall MD
    200 E Del Mar Blvd Ste 122, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (266) 360-2080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 20, 2021
    I've been seeing Dr. Woodall since I was a teenager and am still currently her patient at age 37. She is the best and I adore her. I have public healthcare mental health services, but still see Dr. Woodall out of pocket about every 6 months. That said the front staff is an absolute disaster. They make so many important errors regarding billing, and scheduling. Recently the attitudes of the front staff have been a little warmer but there are some staffers there that are incredibly rude.
    About Dr. Linda Woodall, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477522738
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • L A Co Usc Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Linda Woodall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Woodall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Woodall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woodall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woodall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

