Overview

Dr. Linda Wong, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Wong works at Surgical Associates Inc in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Kailua, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Cancer, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.