Overview

Dr. Linda Winegardner, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.



Dr. Winegardner works at Family Healthcare Of Lake Norman in Huntersville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.