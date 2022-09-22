See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Trumbull, CT
Dr. Linda Wener, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Linda Wener, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania|University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.

Dr. Wener works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Trumbull, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    115 Technology Dr Unit C101, Trumbull, CT 06611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 372-7200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Vincent's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 22, 2022
    Dr Werner is tops in her field. She takes time with you, thoroughly explains all metabolic processes, medicines and next step treatments. No question is left unanswered. Highly recommended. Would never go elsewhere. Her goal...is to make you feel and function at your best. A+
    Kathy Corcoran — Sep 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Linda Wener, MD
    About Dr. Linda Wener, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Linda Wener, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wener is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wener has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wener has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wener works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Trumbull, CT. View the full address on Dr. Wener’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Wener. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wener.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wener, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wener appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

