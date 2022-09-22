Dr. Linda Wener, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wener is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Wener, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Linda Wener, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania|University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Wener works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group115 Technology Dr Unit C101, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 372-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wener?
Dr Werner is tops in her field. She takes time with you, thoroughly explains all metabolic processes, medicines and next step treatments. No question is left unanswered. Highly recommended. Would never go elsewhere. Her goal...is to make you feel and function at your best. A+
About Dr. Linda Wener, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1104811546
Education & Certifications
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- University Of Pennsylvania|University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wener has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wener accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wener has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wener works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Wener. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wener.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wener, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wener appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.