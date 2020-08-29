Dr. Linda Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Linda Wang, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Los Alamitos10861 Cherry St Ste 308, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 988-8787Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pm
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been with Dr. Wang for several years. She is professional, takes her time answering questions. I have never had a bad experience including with staff.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 29 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1073794368
- UCI
- UCI
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang speaks Chinese.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
