Dr. Linda Wang, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Wang works at Southern California Ear, Nose and Throat in Los Alamitos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.