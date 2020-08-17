Dr. Waldman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Linda Waldman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Linda Waldman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Waldman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Linda M. Waldman MD PC5665 W Maple Rd Ste A, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 626-8884
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Waldman?
She's on time every time, never hurries me out. She calls, texts and emails even on weekends. She's honest, clear, makes sure I understand. She also keeps track of my health from other providers. I feel she really cares about all of me. We discuss how I think my medications are working. If she thinks there's a change needed, she asks what I think, tells me the why and the why not of the change so I have a voice.
About Dr. Linda Waldman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1043255235
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waldman accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waldman works at
Dr. Waldman has seen patients for Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Waldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waldman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.