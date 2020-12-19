Dr. Linda Tsai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Tsai, MD
Dr. Linda Tsai, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Washington University Eye Center-west County10 Barnes West Dr Ste 201, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 996-3300
Center for Advanced Medicine-Eye Center4921 Parkview Pl Ste 12C, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-3937
- 3 5615 Pershing Ave Ste 27, Saint Louis, MO 63112 Directions (314) 273-2300
Barnes-jewish Hospital4901 Forest Park Ave Fl 6, Saint Louis, MO 63108 Directions (314) 362-3937
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Best doctor I have ever been to. She ran on time and was familiar with my eye issues. She was kind, thorough , and explained what she would be doing during my surgery. I would recommend her to anyone who was needing eye surgery.
About Dr. Linda Tsai, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Tsai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsai has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tsai speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsai.
