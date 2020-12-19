Overview

Dr. Linda Tsai, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Tsai works at Washington University Eye Ctr in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.