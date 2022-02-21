Dr. Linda Tong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Tong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Linda Tong, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Moline, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Trinity Rock Island.
Dr. Tong works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Iowa Health Physicians525 Valley View Dr, Moline, IL 61265 Directions (309) 601-2800
-
2
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings5041 Utica Ridge Rd Ste 100, Davenport, IA 52807 Directions (563) 359-9696
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Rock Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tong?
I have been with Dr.Tong since 2004/2005 and absolutely love having her as my gastroenterologist. She is thorough and explains everything very well to me. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Linda Tong, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1750383923
Education & Certifications
- University So Calif La Co/Usc Med Center
- University Minn
- University Of Minnesota
- University of Michigan Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tong works at
Dr. Tong has seen patients for Gastritis, Duodenal Polypectomy and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Tong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.