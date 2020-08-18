Overview

Dr. Linda Tomko, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Tomko works at Jefferson Health Art Museum in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Overweight and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

