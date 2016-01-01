Dr. Linda Thornton, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thornton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Thornton, DPM
Dr. Linda Thornton, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cranston, RI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
-
1
Foot Care Specialist Of RI1536 Cranston St, Cranston, RI 02920 Directions (401) 946-1155
-
2
Northwestern Ri Imaging Center LLC1526 Atwood Ave, Johnston, RI 02919 Directions (401) 459-3800
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Tufts Health Plan
- Podiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1881771186
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Thornton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thornton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thornton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
