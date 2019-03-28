Dr. Linda Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Taylor, MD
Dr. Linda Taylor, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Clemmons, NC. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alamance Regional Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center.
Tanglewood Park Physicians6915 Village Medical Cir, Clemmons, NC 27012 Directions (336) 619-8125
One of the best er doctors anywhere. Her knowledge and caring is above standard, and her bedside manner makes you feel so comfortable. She is a doctor that really cares for her patients.
- Emergency Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Howard University College Of Medicine
- Alamance Regional Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.