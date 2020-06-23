See All General Surgeons in Torrance, CA
General Surgery
Overview

Dr. Linda Swanson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Stanford School of Medicine.

Dr. Swanson works at Dr. John K. Mckissock, MD in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Conner Anesthesiology Medical Group Inc
    3440 Lomita Blvd Ste 150, Torrance, CA 90505

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia

Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Jun 23, 2020
I choose Dr. Linda Swanson after reviewing 3 other surgeons, two in Beverly Hills. I needed a revision due to a deflated saline implant of 20 years on one side and cap contracture on the other side. Dr. Swanson was very honest and upfront what the best result would be for me but also respected what I wanted. And this was one reason I choose her. I then was convinced I choose the right surgeon when 1) my surgery was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, she not only called me to keep me informed when my procedure could go forth, she also sent me cards and even made masks for me. This is a caring doctor that cares about her patients/people. 2) the results... amazing.. so much that I will also have Dr. Swanson perform a neck and facelift I have long wanted. Her office team is wonderful. The nurse that assisted me, Debbie the office manager fantastic; the anesthesiologist outstanding. Thank you Dr. Swanson for a great result for a difficult revision. I highly recommend Dr. Swanson.
Deborah G. — Jun 23, 2020
About Dr. Linda Swanson, MD

  • General Surgery
  • 45 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • 1831295849
Education & Certifications

  • University of Virginia
  • New York University
  • Stanford School of Medicine
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Linda Swanson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Swanson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Swanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Swanson works at Dr. John K. Mckissock, MD in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Dr. Swanson’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Swanson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swanson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swanson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swanson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

