Dr. Linda Stronach, MD
Overview
Dr. Linda Stronach, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Brown University Medical School and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Cardiology At Missouri Baptist3023 N Ballas Rd Ste 200D, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 996-7272
Missouri Baptist Medical Center3015 N Ballas Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 996-5000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Alton Memorial Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly, concise, good timing for appts, nit overbooked, spends time with patient.
About Dr. Linda Stronach, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1144209867
Education & Certifications
- U Hlth Ctr
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- Brown University Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Stronach has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Congenital Heart Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stronach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
