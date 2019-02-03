Dr. Linda Street, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Street is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Street, MD
Overview
Dr. Linda Street, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Street works at
Locations
Doctors Hospital Maternal Fetal Medicine3624 J Dewey Gray Cir Ste 301, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 916-2493
Doctors Hospital (augusta)3651 Wheeler Rd, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 524-9206Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Augusta University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Street is caring and compassionate and took her time explaining when we saw her for ultrasound findings on our baby. Loved her!!
About Dr. Linda Street, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
- 1962630830
Education & Certifications
- Greenville Hospital System University of South Carolina
- Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Street has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Street accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Street has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Street has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Street on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Street. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Street.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Street, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Street appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.