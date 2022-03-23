Dr. Linda Steeb, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steeb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Steeb, DO is an Internal Medicine & Pediatrics Specialist in Naperville, IL. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group636 Raymond Dr Ste 300, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (630) 355-5302Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
It took me years to find a Dr. that I had good vibes with. She tells you like it is and lets you know what you have to do in a positive way. Every time I have a visit, she makes sure you're understanding what she is telling you. I believe she truly loves her job and helping people. Thank you Dr. Linda Steeb. I appreciate you!
Internal Medicine & Pediatrics
English, Chinese
- 1740454404
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
