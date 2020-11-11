Dr. Linda Sommers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sommers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Sommers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Linda Sommers, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 595 Martha Jefferson Dr Ste 320, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Directions (434) 984-6121
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sommers performed my double mastectomy and I would absolutely recommend her to friends and family who needed a similar procedure.
About Dr. Linda Sommers, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1992715957
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sommers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sommers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sommers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sommers has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sommers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sommers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sommers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sommers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sommers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.