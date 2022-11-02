See All General Surgeons in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Linda Smith, MD

Breast Surgery
3 (65)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Linda Smith, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lovelace Regional Hospital, Lovelace Westside Hospital, Lovelace Women's Hospital and Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Smith works at Breast Surgery Associates in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Linda Ann Smith MD LLC
    101 Hospital Loop NE Ste 106, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 828-0404
  2. 2
    Lovelace Women's Hospital
    4701 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 828-0404

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lovelace Regional Hospital
  • Lovelace Westside Hospital
  • Lovelace Women's Hospital
  • Presbyterian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mastectomy
Lumpectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Lumpectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision

Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (26)
    Nov 02, 2022
    I saw Dr. Smith first about 2 years ago. Her physical examination was very gentle. Mammo and ultrasound all negative. Same for 2021. In 2022, however, a cancer was discovered in my left breast which required further study. Then, biopsy. Then, surgery. The surgery went very well, and I'll see her in six months for follow up. All of the people in her office are very professional, efficient, and pleasant. Every visit to her office is easy. Dr. Smith is easy to talk to and very sweet. She also did a great job on my surgery and got it all. I would definitely recommend her.
    Rose G — Nov 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Linda Smith, MD
    About Dr. Linda Smith, MD

