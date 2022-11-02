Dr. Linda Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Linda Smith, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lovelace Regional Hospital, Lovelace Westside Hospital, Lovelace Women's Hospital and Presbyterian Hospital.
Linda Ann Smith MD LLC101 Hospital Loop NE Ste 106, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 828-0404
Lovelace Women's Hospital4701 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 828-0404
- Lovelace Regional Hospital
- Lovelace Westside Hospital
- Lovelace Women's Hospital
- Presbyterian Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
I saw Dr. Smith first about 2 years ago. Her physical examination was very gentle. Mammo and ultrasound all negative. Same for 2021. In 2022, however, a cancer was discovered in my left breast which required further study. Then, biopsy. Then, surgery. The surgery went very well, and I'll see her in six months for follow up. All of the people in her office are very professional, efficient, and pleasant. Every visit to her office is easy. Dr. Smith is easy to talk to and very sweet. She also did a great job on my surgery and got it all. I would definitely recommend her.
- Breast Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1932111895
- U NM
- Northwestern U Med Ctr
- UC Davis Med Ctr
- Northwestern U, School of Medicine
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.