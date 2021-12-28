Dr. Smiley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Linda Smiley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Linda Smiley, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Jackson-madison County General Hospital, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital and Methodist University Hospital.
Locations
Linda Smiley MD, FACOG7945 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 683-0055
West Clinic7668 Airways Blvd, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (662) 349-9556
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
- Jackson-madison County General Hospital
- Methodist Olive Branch Hospital
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She Really Took Excellent Care Of Me...
About Dr. Linda Smiley, MD
- Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1437188273
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
- U Tenn
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine
