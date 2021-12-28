See All Oncologists in Germantown, TN
Dr. Linda Smiley, MD

Oncology
4 (23)
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Linda Smiley, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Jackson-madison County General Hospital, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital and Methodist University Hospital.

Dr. Smiley works at Linda Smiley MD, FACOG in Germantown, TN with other offices in Southaven, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer and Cervical Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Linda Smiley MD, FACOG
    7945 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 683-0055
    West Clinic
    7668 Airways Blvd, Southaven, MS 38671 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (662) 349-9556

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
  • Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
  • Jackson-madison County General Hospital
  • Methodist Olive Branch Hospital
  • Methodist University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Anemia
Colorectal Cancer
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Excision of Cervix
Hysterectomy - Open
Hysteroscopy
Neutropenia
Peritoneal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Vaginal Cancer
Vulvar Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Bile Duct Cancer
Breast Cancer
Cancer Screening
Colposcopy
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Kidney Cancer
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Oral Cancer Screening
Pancreatic Cancer
Pleural Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Skin Cancer
Skin Screenings
Vulvectomy
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bladder Cancer
Bone Cancer
Bowenoid Papulosis
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chordoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Colpopexy
Colporrhaphy
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Endocervical Curettage
ENT Cancer
Eye Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Gum Cancer
Hodgkin's Disease
Kaposi's Sarcoma
Lobular Carconima
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Lymphosarcoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Melanoma
Meningiomas
Metastatic Breast Cancer
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Nodular Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Oral Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Reticulosarcoma
Salivary Gland Cancer
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Testicular Cancer
Thoracentesis
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Thyroid Cancer
Tongue Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 28, 2021
    She Really Took Excellent Care Of Me...
    Mary Robinson — Dec 28, 2021
    About Dr. Linda Smiley, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437188273
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
    Internship
    • U Tenn
    Medical Education
    • University of Tennessee College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Smiley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smiley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smiley has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer and Cervical Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smiley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Smiley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smiley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smiley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smiley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

