Dr. Linda Shields, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shields is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Shields, MD
Overview
Dr. Linda Shields, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ORAL ROBERTS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Shields works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Linda I. Shields M.d. Ltd.10290 N 92nd St Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 767-3235
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shields?
Is Dr. Shields still in practice? If so the ph number I have is incorrect
About Dr. Linda Shields, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1891734950
Education & Certifications
- ORAL ROBERTS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shields has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shields accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shields has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shields works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Shields. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shields.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shields, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shields appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.