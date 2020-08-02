Dr. Linda Shen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Shen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Linda Shen, MD is a Pulmonologist in West Covina, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Whittier Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Franklin Ho M.d. Inc.2707 E Valley Blvd Ste 203, West Covina, CA 91792 Directions (626) 810-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- Whittier Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very Friendly Professional Doctor. Has Tons of Patience..
About Dr. Linda Shen, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 26 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Critical Care Medicine
Dr. Shen works at
