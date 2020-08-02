Overview

Dr. Linda Shen, MD is a Pulmonologist in West Covina, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Whittier Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Shen works at Linda Y. Shen, M.D. in West Covina, CA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.