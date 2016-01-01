See All Pediatricians in Friendswood, TX
Dr. Linda Neely Shelmire, MD

Pediatrics
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Linda Neely Shelmire, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Friendswood, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.

Dr. Neely Shelmire works at Good Health Pediatrics in Friendswood, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Good Health Pediatrics
    1520 S Friendswood Dr Ste 100, Friendswood, TX 77546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3610

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Asthma
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Cough
Cyst Incision and Drainage
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enteritis
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Intertrigo
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Kidney Infection
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Lice
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Otitis Media
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pilonidal Cyst Removal
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Rash
Ringworm
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Thyroid Goiter
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Tremor
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205052933
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Chldns Hosp-Baylor Coll Med
    Residency
    • Chldns Hosp Okla-U Okla
    Internship
    • Chldns Hosp Okla
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Linda Neely Shelmire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neely Shelmire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Neely Shelmire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Neely Shelmire works at Good Health Pediatrics in Friendswood, TX. View the full address on Dr. Neely Shelmire’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Neely Shelmire. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neely Shelmire.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neely Shelmire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neely Shelmire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

