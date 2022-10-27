See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Van Nuys, CA
Dr. Linda Sevilla, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Linda Sevilla, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Sevilla works at Internal Medicine Associates in Van Nuys, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Internal Medicine Associates
    15211 Vanowen St Ste 100, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 778-1920

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
  • Valley Presbyterian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diabetes Type 2
Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diabetes Type 2

Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Exam Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 27, 2022
    I have had several different endocrinologist and none have been as caring and professional as Dr. Sevilla. She is kind and knowledgeable and spends as much time as needed to answer all of my questions and concerns.
    Leyla — Oct 27, 2022
    About Dr. Linda Sevilla, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1285785980
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Lac-Usc
    Medical Education
    • Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Linda Sevilla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sevilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sevilla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sevilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sevilla works at Internal Medicine Associates in Van Nuys, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sevilla’s profile.

    Dr. Sevilla has seen patients for Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sevilla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sevilla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sevilla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sevilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sevilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

