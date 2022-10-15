Overview

Dr. Linda Ruiz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mission, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Mission Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ruiz works at Family Health Center Of Mission in Mission, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.