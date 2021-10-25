Dr. Linda Rosenthal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Rosenthal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Linda Rosenthal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center and MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Rosenthal works at
Locations
Medstar Health Towson Gastroentrology1300 Bellona Ave Ste B, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 583-0300
Franklin Square Hospital Center Inc.9000 Franklin Square Dr, Baltimore, MD 21237 Directions (443) 777-2475Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Community Medical Center Inc.2827 Fort Missoula Rd, Missoula, MT 59804 Directions (406) 327-4297
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had seen 3 GI doctors doctors before her. It took much effort for her due to the pervious surgeries that I had. She got my medical files from 3 different hospitals and went through 100s of pages, so she could diagnose me correctly and she did. She spent lots of time talking to me and explaining my issue and how I could over come it. Giving me special diets. If it wasn’t for her I dont know what would happen to me. I left the country but she would still take the time answer my calls and help me. She is very intelligent, experienced, patient, understanding, and caring etc… Honestly she is one of the best doctors I have seen around the world. I called her office to make an appointment after being gone for 8 years and she still remembered me. Thank you , Dr. Linda Rosenthal.
About Dr. Linda Rosenthal, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenthal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenthal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenthal has seen patients for Celiac Disease, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenthal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenthal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.