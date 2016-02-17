Overview

Dr. Linda Rodrigue, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.



Dr. Rodrigue works at Ocean Health Initiative in Toms River, NJ with other offices in Lakehurst, NJ, Brick, NJ and Leesburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.