Dr. Linda Rasmussen, MD
Dr. Linda Rasmussen, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (303)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Linda Rasmussen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kailua, HI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle and Shriners Hospital For Children.

Dr. Rasmussen works at Winward Orthopedic Group in Kailua, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Winward Orthopedic Group
    30 Aulike St Ste 201, Kailua, HI 96734 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 261-4658

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Castle
  • Shriners Hospital For Children

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Difficulty With Walking
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Hip Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Knee Dislocation
Knee Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Limb Pain
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Scapular Fracture
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Autoimmune Diseases
Avascular Necrosis
Bone Disorders
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Hip Arthritis
Hip Disorders
Hip Injury
Knee Arthritis
Knee Disorders
Knee Fracture
Knee Pain
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Lupus
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Osteosarcoma
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Runner's Knee
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Disorders
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Spinal Cord Injury
Systemic Chondromalacia
Trochanteric Bursitis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 303 ratings
    Patient Ratings (303)
    5 Star
    (287)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Nov 17, 2022
    Dr. Rasmussen replaced both the joints in my knees and I have not had a single pain in 10 years. My chronic back pain disappeared, I can walk as far as I want and dance all night without any pain. It's a miracle and she's a miracle.
    Jacob Liberman, OD, PhD. — Nov 17, 2022
    About Dr. Linda Rasmussen, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811966740
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • San Francisco Orth Res Training Prg
    Internship
    • University of Washington
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Saint Martins University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Linda Rasmussen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rasmussen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rasmussen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rasmussen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rasmussen works at Winward Orthopedic Group in Kailua, HI. View the full address on Dr. Rasmussen’s profile.

    Dr. Rasmussen has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rasmussen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    303 patients have reviewed Dr. Rasmussen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rasmussen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rasmussen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rasmussen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

