Dr. Linda Rasmussen, MD
Overview
Dr. Linda Rasmussen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kailua, HI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle and Shriners Hospital For Children.
Locations
Winward Orthopedic Group30 Aulike St Ste 201, Kailua, HI 96734 Directions (808) 261-4658
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Castle
- Shriners Hospital For Children
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rasmussen replaced both the joints in my knees and I have not had a single pain in 10 years. My chronic back pain disappeared, I can walk as far as I want and dance all night without any pain. It's a miracle and she's a miracle.
About Dr. Linda Rasmussen, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1811966740
Education & Certifications
- San Francisco Orth Res Training Prg
- University of Washington
- UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED
- Saint Martins University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rasmussen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rasmussen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rasmussen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rasmussen has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rasmussen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
303 patients have reviewed Dr. Rasmussen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rasmussen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rasmussen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rasmussen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.