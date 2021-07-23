Dr. Linda Quinn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quinn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Quinn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Linda Quinn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Saba University / School of Medicine.
Dr. Quinn works at
Locations
L.A. Quinn M.D.410 Jacksonville Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32250 Directions (904) 595-5980
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Quinn and her entire staff are outstanding! She came recommended to me by a friend and I have never been more thankful for a referral. Dr. Quinn takes her time and shows genuine care and empathy for her patients. Rather than throwing a prescription or band aid at the issue she dives in and finds the root cause of the issue. I highly recommend calling to make an appointment, Jenn will walk you through any process, and answer your questions with patience and a smile on her face which you can hear through the phone!
About Dr. Linda Quinn, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1437100187
Education & Certifications
- Saba University / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quinn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quinn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quinn works at
Dr. Quinn has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quinn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Quinn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quinn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quinn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quinn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.