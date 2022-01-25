Overview

Dr. Linda Pouzar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Pouzar works at Clear Lake Medical Group - Houston in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.