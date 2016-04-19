Dr. Linda Phan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Phan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Linda Phan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston.
Dr. Phan works at
USMD Mansfield Pediatrics Clinic252 Matlock Rd Ste 330, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 546-1336
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Phan cared for our daughter from birth until date .We was new patients at her office and felt so welcomed. The office staffs there are great and Dr. Phan is even better. Making appointments has been always easy. She is really informative and has been doing excellent job of explaining everything to us. We feel very comfortable and are happy to choose her. She has incredible bed side manner. She is extremely friendly and sensitive to her patients' culture.
- Pediatrics
- English
- Female
- 1235245895
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Pediatrics
Dr. Phan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans.
You can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Phan.
Dr. Phan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Phan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.