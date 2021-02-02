Overview

Dr. Linda Petter, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital and Willapa Harbor Hospital.



Dr. Petter works at Dr Linda M Petter PS in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

