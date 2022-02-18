Overview

Dr. Linda Perez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center and Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Perez works at Women First OB/GYN P.C., Rego Park, NY in Rego Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.