Dr. Linda Perez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Linda Perez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center and Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Women First OB/GYN P.C., Rego Park, NY8615 65Th Dr, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 459-8117
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
I've known Dr. Perez since she started her private practice in Rego Park. Felt an instant connection and followed her to the new Jackson Heights office. She has been very supportive over the years, from minor procedures to delivering my first child. During my pregnancy, she listened to my concerns and shared her own personal experiences/advice to help me make an informed decision. She even called me when I was in the hospital and made sure she was the Dr. to deliver my baby (which I am eternally grateful for)! Dr. Perez is experienced and knowledgeable, which is the reason her office is always busy. This has diminished our time for chitchat and medical questions/explanations. But, it is not because she does not care about her patients. Her and her staff are extremely proficient, kind and caring. Remember, you are your own medical advocate. Come to your appointment early, have your list of questions ready, and call the office if you have any follow-up questions.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265473847
- Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center
- St Vincents Hosp
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Hamilton
