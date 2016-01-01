Dr. Linda Pelaez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pelaez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Pelaez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Linda Pelaez, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
New Jersey Perinatal Associates LLC94 Old Short Hills Rd # 403E, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 891-4894
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- New York and Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell Campus
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Pelaez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pelaez has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, Gestational Diabetes and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pelaez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pelaez speaks Spanish.
