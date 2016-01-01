Overview

Dr. Linda Pelaez, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Pelaez works at New Jersey Perinatal Associates LLC in Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Gestational Diabetes and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

