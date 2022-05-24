Dr. Linda Pearson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Pearson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Linda Pearson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital.
Dr. Pearson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Houston Methodist Department of Neurosurgery at The Woodlands17183 Interstate 45 S Ste 650, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Directions (936) 270-3905
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pearson?
Dr Pearson is one of the down to earth Doctors I’ve been to. She is very thorough with listening to what all the symptoms are before explaining the different options there are to approach the condition. She truly appears to care about her patients, communicates wonderfully and determines follow-up procedures or appointments. She even asks if any paperwork is necessary for work without even having to ask. Allison follows up promptly and all calls from the department Overall, it’s a perfect experience, what you can expect. The only downside is she is a popular Doctor and appointments are out a bit. But it’s worth the wait.
About Dr. Linda Pearson, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1821314576
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Rice University - Biochemistry
- Addiction Medicine, Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pearson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pearson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pearson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pearson works at
Dr. Pearson has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pearson speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.