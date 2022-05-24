See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Shenandoah, TX
Dr. Linda Pearson, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Linda Pearson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital.

Dr. Pearson works at Houston Methodist Medical Group in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Methodist Department of Neurosurgery at The Woodlands
    17183 Interstate 45 S Ste 650, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 270-3905

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Medical Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 24, 2022
    Dr Pearson is one of the down to earth Doctors I’ve been to. She is very thorough with listening to what all the symptoms are before explaining the different options there are to approach the condition. She truly appears to care about her patients, communicates wonderfully and determines follow-up procedures or appointments. She even asks if any paperwork is necessary for work without even having to ask. Allison follows up promptly and all calls from the department Overall, it’s a perfect experience, what you can expect. The only downside is she is a popular Doctor and appointments are out a bit. But it’s worth the wait.
    About Dr. Linda Pearson, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    • 1821314576
    Education & Certifications

    • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
    • Rice University - Biochemistry
    • Addiction Medicine, Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Linda Pearson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pearson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pearson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pearson works at Houston Methodist Medical Group in Shenandoah, TX. View the full address on Dr. Pearson’s profile.

    Dr. Pearson has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

