Dr. Linda Pauliks, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Muskegon, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from Free U Berlin and is affiliated with Milton S Hershey Medical Center.



Dr. Pauliks works at SHMG Bariatric Surgery - North Muskegon in Muskegon, MI with other offices in Saint Joseph, MI, Traverse City, MI, Grand Rapids, MI, Reed City, MI and Holland, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.