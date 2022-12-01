Overview

Dr. Linda Parker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney and Medical City Plano.



Dr. Parker works at Texas Health Family Care in Allen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.