Dr. Linda Pao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Linda Pao, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Brown University / Alpert Medical School and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.
Locations
CCF - Palm Beach Gardens4520 Donald Ross Rd Ste 200, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418 Directions (877) 463-2010
CCF - West Palm Beach525 Okeechobee Blvd Fl 14, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (877) 463-2010
Linda Pao, MD PA601 University Blvd Ste 102, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 444-3335Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
The best Doctor I have ever had. Dr Pao came to me when I was extremely ill with a rare disease. She listened, helped and supported me.....
- English, Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- Miriam Hospital/Brown University Medical School
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pao has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pao accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Pao works at
Dr. Pao has seen patients for Insomnia, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pao speaks Mandarin.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Pao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.