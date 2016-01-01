Dr. Linda Palumbo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palumbo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Palumbo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Linda Palumbo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Willowbrook, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Palumbo works at
Locations
Midwest Express Clinic40 75th St, Willowbrook, IL 60527 Directions (630) 581-5372Monday9:00am - 9:00pmTuesday9:00am - 9:00pmWednesday9:00am - 9:00pmThursday9:00am - 9:00pmFriday9:00am - 9:00pmSaturday9:00am - 9:00pmSunday9:00am - 9:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Linda Palumbo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1215994264
Education & Certifications
- Rush - Presbyn St Luke's MC
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Saint Johns University of New York
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palumbo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palumbo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palumbo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palumbo works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Palumbo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palumbo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palumbo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palumbo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.