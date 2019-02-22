Dr. Linda Ottemoeller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ottemoeller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Ottemoeller, MD
Overview
Dr. Linda Ottemoeller, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Merced.
Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group315 Mercy Ave Ste 400, Merced, CA 95340 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 7:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Ottemoeller. I had to wait a little bit for an appointment because she is so busy. She was kind, professional and patient and I had a wonderful experience with her. I read the negative reviews and did not believe them. Dr. Ottemoeller is a unique and skillful doctor. I had a serious condition and she figured it out and helped me immensely.
About Dr. Linda Ottemoeller, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Spanish
- Female
- 1912978115
Education & Certifications
- White Mem Med Center
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Merced
Dr. Ottemoeller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ottemoeller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ottemoeller works at
Dr. Ottemoeller speaks Cantonese and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ottemoeller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6.
