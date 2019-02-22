Overview

Dr. Linda Ottemoeller, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Merced.



Dr. Ottemoeller works at Dignity Health Medical Group Merced in Merced, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

