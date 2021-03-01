See All Urologists in Gahanna, OH
Dr. Linda Osborne, DO

Urology
4.1 (28)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Linda Osborne, DO is an Urology Specialist in Gahanna, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel St. Ann's and Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Osborne works at Central Ohio Urology Group in Gahanna, OH with other offices in Worthington, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Painful Urination (Dysuria), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Central Ohio Urology Group
    701 Tech Center Dr Ste 100, Gahanna, OH 43230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 396-2684
    Central Ohio Urology Group
    350 W Wilson Bridge Rd Ste 320, Worthington, OH 43085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 396-2684

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Carmel East
  • Mount Carmel St. Ann's
  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Urinary Incontinence
Polyuria
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 01, 2021
    I attempted to get a urine test for a UTI that will not go away. It’s like trying to get into her office on the telephone is so difficult and the person answering the phone was very impatient.
    Vickie — Mar 01, 2021
    About Dr. Linda Osborne, DO

    • Urology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1861463721
    Education & Certifications

    • Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • POH Medical Center
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Miami University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Linda Osborne, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osborne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Osborne has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Osborne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Osborne has seen patients for Painful Urination (Dysuria), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osborne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Osborne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osborne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osborne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osborne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

