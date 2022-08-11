Dr. Linda Oh, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Oh, DDS
Overview
Dr. Linda Oh, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Stafford, VA.
Dr. Oh works at
Locations
-
1
Embrey Mill Dental Care1610 Publix Way Ste 120, Stafford, VA 22554 Directions (540) 215-4414
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oh?
I came in as a new patient and felt like I had been their patient forever. Excellent staff, high-tech equipment, and a top-notch doctor I look forward to returning to for a long time.
About Dr. Linda Oh, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1518453620
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oh accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Oh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Oh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oh works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Oh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.