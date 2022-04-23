Dr. Linda Nicoll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nicoll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Nicoll, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Linda Nicoll, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
-
1
NYU Langone- Trinity111 Broadway Fl 4, New York, NY 10006 Directions (212) 263-9700Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
-
2
Linda M. Nicoll, MD FACOG419 Park Ave S Rm 1305, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-7021
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Read all of my notes from my prior provider and came to my annual visit prepared. She is a good listener and empathetic. She answers MyChart messages.
About Dr. Linda Nicoll, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1700048014
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Hsop
- New York Presbyterian Hospital New York Weill Cornell Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nicoll has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicoll accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nicoll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nicoll has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Pap Smear Abnormalities and HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nicoll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Nicoll. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nicoll.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nicoll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nicoll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.