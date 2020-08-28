See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Linda Nelson, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
3 (11)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Linda Nelson, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Miami College Of Medicine, Miami Fl and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Nelson works at Arizona Reproductive Medicine Specialists in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Reproductive Medicine Specialists
    1701 E Thomas Rd Ste 101, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 607-3437

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Infertility Evaluation
Ectopic Pregnancy
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Infertility Evaluation
Ectopic Pregnancy
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies

Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intra Uterine Insemination Chevron Icon
Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preconception Counseling Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 28, 2020
    Dr. Nelson handled several of my ultrasounds and was always willing to communicate with me on any level I required. She also made sure to always relate to me.
    Cassandra B. — Aug 28, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Linda Nelson, MD
    About Dr. Linda Nelson, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194837930
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California, San Francisco Rei
    Residency
    • UCLA school of Medicine
    Internship
    • University Of California Los Angeles|University of California-Los Angeles
    Medical Education
    • University Of Miami College Of Medicine, Miami Fl
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Linda Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nelson works at Arizona Reproductive Medicine Specialists in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Nelson’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

