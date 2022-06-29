Dr. Linda Narvaez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narvaez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Narvaez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Linda Narvaez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Culver City, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern California Hospital at Culver City.
Dr. Narvaez works at
Locations
-
1
Narvaez Linda MD9808 Venice Blvd Ste 703, Culver City, CA 90232 Directions (310) 823-6766Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern California Hospital at Culver City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Narvaez?
Dr. Narvaez has been my husband and my doctor for years. She is very thoughtful, caring and funny. We feel like we are in good hands with her.
About Dr. Linda Narvaez, MD
- Family Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1588760508
Education & Certifications
- Whittier-Presby/Usc
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- CSU Fullerton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Narvaez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Narvaez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Narvaez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Narvaez works at
Dr. Narvaez speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Narvaez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narvaez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narvaez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narvaez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.