Overview

Dr. Linda Narvaez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Culver City, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern California Hospital at Culver City.



Dr. Narvaez works at Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center in Culver City, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.