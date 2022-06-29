See All Family Doctors in Culver City, CA
Dr. Linda Narvaez, MD

Family Medicine
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Linda Narvaez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Culver City, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern California Hospital at Culver City.

Dr. Narvaez works at Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center in Culver City, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Narvaez Linda MD
    9808 Venice Blvd Ste 703, Culver City, CA 90232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 823-6766
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southern California Hospital at Culver City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Skin Screenings
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Skin Screenings

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 29, 2022
    Dr. Narvaez has been my husband and my doctor for years. She is very thoughtful, caring and funny. We feel like we are in good hands with her.
    Heather W — Jun 29, 2022
    About Dr. Linda Narvaez, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1588760508
    Education & Certifications

    • Whittier-Presby/Usc
    • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    • CSU Fullerton
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Linda Narvaez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narvaez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Narvaez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Narvaez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Narvaez works at Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center in Culver City, CA. View the full address on Dr. Narvaez’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Narvaez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narvaez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narvaez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narvaez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

