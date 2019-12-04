See All Ophthalmologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Linda Nakanishi, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (14)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Linda Nakanishi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine.

Dr. Nakanishi works at University of South Florida Dept of Surgery in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Morsani - General Internal Medicine
    13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 974-2201
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diplopia
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Vision Screening
Diplopia
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Vision Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Linda Nakanishi, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851367650
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Linda Nakanishi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nakanishi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nakanishi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nakanishi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nakanishi works at University of South Florida Dept of Surgery in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Nakanishi’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Nakanishi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nakanishi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nakanishi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nakanishi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

