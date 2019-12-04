Overview

Dr. Linda Nakanishi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine.



Dr. Nakanishi works at University of South Florida Dept of Surgery in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.