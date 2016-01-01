Dr. Linda Munson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Munson, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Linda Munson, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwest Health- Porter, Northwest Health- Starke and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Locations
Valparaiso Office601 Wall St, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 531-3500
- 2 1001 S Edgewood Dr, Knox, IN 46534 Directions (219) 531-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Health- Porter
- Northwest Health- Starke
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Linda Munson, DO
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1477542561
Education & Certifications
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Dr. Munson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Munson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Munson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Munson has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, Opioid Dependence and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Munson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Munson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.