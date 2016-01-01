Overview

Dr. Linda Munson, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwest Health- Porter, Northwest Health- Starke and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Munson works at Porter Starke Services in Valparaiso, IN with other offices in Knox, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder, Opioid Dependence and Adjustment Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.