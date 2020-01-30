Dr. Linda Moses, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moses is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Moses, MD
Overview
Dr. Linda Moses, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Regional One Health.
Locations
Quick Care Medical Station-med Plex880 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38103 Directions (901) 545-6969Wednesday10:00am - 4:45pm
Hollywood Primary Care2500 Peres Ave, Memphis, TN 38108 Directions (901) 515-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional One Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love her
About Dr. Linda Moses, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hospital Med Center
- East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine
Dr. Moses has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moses accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moses has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moses has seen patients for High Risk Pregnancy, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moses on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Moses. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moses.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moses, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moses appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.