Overview

Dr. Linda Mileti, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.



Dr. Mileti works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Beachwood, OH and Chagrin Falls, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.