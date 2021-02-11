Dr. Linda Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Martin, MD
Dr. Linda Martin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Martin works at
Greater Philadelphia Pharmacy1401 S 31ST St, Philadelphia, PA 19146 Directions (215) 755-7700
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Dr Martin was 2 of my children's doctor and they are now 28 and 23 years old. We still talk about how caring and detailed she is. She teaches black history and gives amazing career advice to her patients, all while conducting physicals. The person centered service she gives is a distant memory nowadays.
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366493447
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Dr. Martin speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
